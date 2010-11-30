NBA JAM Parties In Chicago, New York & L.A. This Week!

Ever since the official launch of NBA JAM for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, our friends over at Complex and EA Sports have been throwing parties at some of the hottest sneaker stores around the country. From Austin, San Francisco and Philly to Chicago, New York and L.A., attendees have an opportunity to check out the revamped classic game, enjoy free drinks and hang out with the hosts such as Jrue Holiday, Kyle Korver and Eric Gordon in their respective cities. With that, check out the cities they’ve been to and the next ones on tap this week.

Austin – Nice Kicks (11.12.10)

DJ ProtÃ©gÃ© provided the beats and over 200 guests flocked to the sneaker boutique to check out the game. They got to mix and mingle with celebrity host Bun B, and enjoy complimentary beverages from Lone Star Beer.

San Francisco – True (11.16.10)

Trackademicks & Tap.10 killed the set, and Reggie Williams (Warriors) schooled his virtual game challengers. Guests enjoyed Black Star Beer, and VIPs took home a special gift from Complex.

Philadelphia – Ubiq (11.18.10)

Jrue Holiday hosted the event, and party goers received a surprise performance by Freeway, Young Chris and Peedi Crakk.

Chicago – PHLI (11.30.10)

New York – Vault (12.2.10)

Los Angeles – Undefeated (12.7.10)

Let us know if you plan on going through!

