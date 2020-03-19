The NBA Has 65 Classic Games Available For Free On League Pass

With the NBA season suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with the expectation that the best case scenario would be a mid-summer return, the league announced it was offering a free League Pass subscription to all fans with an NBA.com account.

This allows fans to go back and watch games from this season and beyond, including 65 “Classic Games,” which date back as far as Bob Cousy’s final game against Jerry West and the Lakers in 1963 and as recently as a 2015 buzzer-beater from Anthony Davis to beat the OKC Thunder. In between, there are legendary performances from LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Julius Erving, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell and more.

Some of the highlights of the available games are Larry Bird and Dominique Wilkins duel in the 1988 Playoffs, Jordan hitting “The Shot” against the Cavs, Jordan’s game-winner against the Jazz in Game 1 of the 1997 Finals, Iverson going off for 44 in a ECF clinching win over the Bucks in 2001, Kobe’s 81-point game against the Raptors, and LeBron’s incredible performance against the Pistons in the 2007 playoffs.

There are tons of options on League Pass, but this list offers a curated collection of some of the all-time great performances and games available for NBA fans seeking some great basketball to watch while the league takes a needed hiatus as we all need to practice social distancing to help flatten the curve and slow the spread of the coronavirus.