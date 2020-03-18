The NBA Will Offer League Pass For Free Until April 22

It’s been a rough week ever since the NBA suspended the season due to concerns with COVID-19. The virus is shutting down sports leagues and businesses everywhere as we all try to responsibly social distance and self-quarantine for the foreseeable future. There is a belief the league season can continue at some point, as the NBA thinks up multiple plans, but right now, everything is up in the air.

It’s difficult for everyone at home to try and find ways to entertain themselves. Sports fans, in particular, are struggling, but fear not hoops heads, because the NBA has you covered. The NBA released a statement on Wednesday announcing that League Pass would be free for all users to access until April 22.

Dear NBA Fans, The evolving situation around the coronavirus has been challenging for everyone, and we hope that you are taking appropriate precautions to ensure that you and your family stay safe and healthy. We encourage you to visit NBA.com for additional information on how to protect yourself and your family during this unprecedented time. Limiting social interactions is a critical way to minimize the spread of this virus, but staying home for long periods of time can be difficult. With the 2019-20 NBA season on hiatus, the NBA and Turner Sports are providing all fans with a free preview of NBA League Pass, the league’s premium subscription-based product, until April 22. This complimentary offering will provide you with access to full length and condensed replays of all games from the 2019-20 season, as well as an expansive archive of classic games and content. You can redeem this free offer by signing into your NBA account through NBA.com or the NBA App on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android mobile and tablet devices, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other supported devices. Thank you and please stay safe.

The NBA isn’t the only league doing something like this, as NFL Game Pass will be free for users to go back and watch old football games.

Ok this is dope. The @nfl is offering complimentary access to Game Pass. Watch tons of football while you're quarantined. pic.twitter.com/uUQcFMaWIa — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) March 18, 2020

Being able to access League Pass will be great for anyone who wants to relive their favorite moments from this season, or go back and watch all-time classic games involving players such as Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson. It’s the ultimate archive for anyone who loves basketball. A great place to start is the classic games tab. Some options currently on there are Kobe’s 81 point game, LeBron James’ coming out moment against the Pistons in the playoffs, and the 1984 NBA Finals featuring Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird.