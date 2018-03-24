NBA League Pass Is Experimenting With ‘Micro-Transactions’ Via Their App

03.24.18 42 mins ago

Getty Image

For most of its existence, NBA League Pass has fallen strictly under the purview of sports writers and diehard fans, one of the primary reasons being its somewhat exorbitant price for the commitment involved. But as with everything else, the league has become increasingly savvy about the product it offers to consumers.

Instead of requiring a season or even half-season subscription, the NBA now offers viewers all sorts of affordable a la carte options including a per-month subscription, the ability to follow just a single team, and even individual-game purchases.

Now it appears they’ve taken it one step further with the option to watch the closing quarter of a game already in-progress via the NBA League Pass app.

