The worlds of basketball and fashion oftentimes find ways to intersect with one another. While games will obviously always be the top dog in the world of hoops, players showing off their style before and after the proceedings always finds a way to grab attention. Whether it’s what they have on their feet or what they’re clad in en route to the arena, fashion plays a unique role in how basketball players can be perceived.

This doesn’t just apply to real life basketball. Video games include ways for users to highlight a keen sense of style with brands they might not get to wear around in real life. To that end, NBA Live and French fashion brand Pigalle are teaming up to release a line of gear for gamers to rock in the game and on their couch.

A new NBA Live 19 LIVESTRIKE will run from May 10 at 9:30 a.m. ET to May 19 at 11:59 p.m. In it, players will get access to a capsule from Pigalle that will launch for Paris Fashion Week. Here’s some of what you can expect out of the digital gear.

Beyond the virtual threads, a Pigalle x NBA Live t-shirt will be available for giveaway at the brand’s store in Paris, while the collection will eventually be available for purchase at stores in Europe, Japan, and online this summer.