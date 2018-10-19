‘NBA Live 19’ Is Adding Quavo And Free BAPE Fashion In Its Latest Update

10.19.18 2 hours ago

EA Sports

NBA Live 19 is getting a bit of an update, and this time the new features focus on a lot more than just the game on the court. The EA Sports basketball game is adding a few new perks for players that focus on the culture around the game, including its hip hop and fashion influence.

Included in that update are some free looks for a user’s avatar from urbanwear company A Bathing Ape, throwback mavens Mitchell and Ness and some exclusive EA Sports merchandise free for a limited time. EA Sports’ LIVESTRIKE will give players a limited opportunity to unlock some of the BAPE offer limited time opportunities to earn even more free in-game merchandise.

EA Sports

EA released a trailer for the new LIVESTRIKE on Friday complete with a look at its next challenge as well.

TAGSBAPENBA Live 19Quavo

