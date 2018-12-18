Getty Image

Just a few days after multiple Los Angeles Lakers players became so enraged with how James Harden was being officiated they started playing defense with their hands behind their backs, another team is up in arms over the deadly combo of the referees and the Houston Rockets star.

In the final minute of the Rockets 102-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night, Harden appeared to pull off what’s being referred to as a Double Step-Back while being guarded by Ricky Rubio at the top of the 3-point line. Harden faked like he was going to drive to his right, then performed his signature step-back move not once, but twice, to get back behind the arc and fire off a 3. He missed the shot, but Rubio was called for the foul and Harden went to the line and sunk three crucial free throws.