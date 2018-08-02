The NBA’s Opening Night Schedule Is Reportedly Set, But Here Are Six Matchups We’d Love To See

08.02.18 8 hours ago

Getty Image

The NBA always tips a new season off with a pair of marquee matchups to pique fans’ excitement and anticipation for the new year of basketball. Last season, it was the Cavs and Celtics that began the season followed by the Warriors and Rockets, accurately predicting all four conference finalists.

This season will open on October 16 and will feature familiar faces and the league seems to be pinpointing potential conference finals matchups once again for the opener. Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reported on Wednesday that there is “a good chance” the NBA tabs Celtics-Sixers and Warriors-Thunder for the opening night festivities on TNT.

