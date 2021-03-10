NBA Dynasty OREO Cookies Will Arrive In Stores Later This Month

There’s an Oreo for just about everything these days, and that will soon include NBA teams, as the parent company of the cookie brand this week became the Official Snacking Partner in the NBA. Normally who the NBA partners with does not affect anyone’s taste buds, but in this case it will, as the league and Mondelez International are combining forces to create Oreos based on NBA dynasties.

NBA fans will get to buy Oreos based on their favorite dynasties, including the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat. The limited-edition packs will be available later this month.

Additionally, the company is putting together sweepstakes to offer fans a trip to NBA All-Star Weekend in 2022 and will continue to develop NBA-branded snacks from its other product lines, including Chips Ahoy! Cookies, Nutter Butter cookies, and Sour Patch Kids gummy candies.

So if you’ve ever wanted to literally taste championship success and never got close enough to sip the frothy champagne flying around a postgame locker room after your team hoisted the trophy, Oreo is making that a reality. After the popularity of the Lady Gaga Chromatica Oreos, we may see this trend continue for a while, and NBA teams at least give the cookie-maker a chance to keep things colorful. For now, we’re just left considering whether the Miami Heat’s run really qualifies as a “dynasty?”