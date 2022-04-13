After 82 games of regular season action, the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers finished with 44 wins. Appropriately, the two teams matched up in the opening game of the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday evening, with a spot in the Eastern Conference Playoffs and a date with the Boston Celtics in the first round on the line. The Nets entered as significant betting favorites, led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and Brooklyn led wire-to-wire to win by a final margin of 115-108. The Nets started the game in explosive fashion, even with Durant and Irving taking only a small handful of shots in the opening minutes. Led by Bruce Brown’s early energy on both ends, Brooklyn build a lead, and Durant extended it to 17-9 with a breathtaking sequence including a block against Lauri Markkanen and a pass to Drummond for an easy bucket. KD MET 'EM AT THE RIM 👀 Turned into a Drummond and-1 at the other end ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Eeio6OrYpv — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 12, 2022 Cleveland did counter with talented lead guard Darius Garland, who scored seven points in his first eight minutes. Garland’s creativity is always impressive, and it was on full display. KD MET 'EM AT THE RIM 👀 Turned into a Drummond and-1 at the other end ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Eeio6OrYpv — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 12, 2022 The Nets kept their strong start going on offense, however, as Brooklyn went on a 21-6 run to open the lead to 40-20 at the end of the first quarter. Durant and Irving combined to score 15 straight points for the Nets, and when Goran Dragic, Patty Mills, and Nic Claxton got into the action with jump shots late in the first quarter, it was a full-fledged barrage. Some more fast break buckets 👌 pic.twitter.com/gM3gXjjkbU — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 12, 2022 Claxton beats the clock! (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/T5pSPb5xGB — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 12, 2022 Brooklyn shot 71 percent from the floor and 4-for-6 from three-point range in the opening period, reminding observers of why the Nets are terrifying in a playoff scenario when firing on all cylinders. The Nets scored 40 points on only 23 possessions, and the 20-point edge was the largest deficit for the Cavaliers after the opening period all season.

After the quarter break, Cleveland found its footing, using a 9-2 run to slash the deficit. Brooklyn scored only two points in the first five and a half minutes, and the Cavaliers avoided what could’ve been a disaster if the onslaught carried over from the opening period. LOV3 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/oBWoGTT8il — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 12, 2022 Cleveland’s offense wasn’t exactly lighting the world on fire, but Brooklyn’s offensive struggles continued. The Nets committed seven turnovers, including three instances in which players inexplicably stepped out of bounds, and Brooklyn tallied only eight points in the first ten minutes of the second period. Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, the margin was still double-digits when Brooklyn’s drought came to an end, and Irving continued to cook. In fact, Irving scored seven points in the final 46 seconds, punctuating a 20-point half in which he made all nine shots that he attempted. KYRIE. IS. COOKING. ♨️ A PERFECT 9/9 ON FG & 20 PTS IN THE FIRST HALF. pic.twitter.com/6iDewpWg9P — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 13, 2022 Early in the third, the Nets continued to build their advantage, using a 10-4 run to push the advantage back to 20 points, Irving made his tenth consecutive shot, with no signs of slowing down. Kyrie still hasn't missed 🎯 (via @NBAspain)pic.twitter.com/eMAQdsi3Dc — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 13, 2022 The Cavaliers did not roll over, putting together a 14-4 response to keep things manageable with a 12-point deficit. Cleveland’s offense came alive a bit, especially when compared to early shooting woes, and the Cavaliers strung a few stops together in the process. PG to PG.#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/OZf5jgkVNy — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 13, 2022 R👌ndo@RajonRondo | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/BYvGA0etHa — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 13, 2022 After a mini-flurry on both sides, the Nets took a 12-point lead to the fourth quarter, with Irving still operating without a single missed shot. He did finally come up empty on an attempt but, in making his first 12 shots, Irving set a new career-best for most consecutive makes to begin a game.