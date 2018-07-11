Getty Image

Croatia is heading to its first World Cup final in history. Despite falling into an early 1-0 hole against England on Wednesday, Croatia was able to prevent football from coming home, as a Mario Mandzukic goal in extra time propelled the team to a 2-1 victory in the semifinal. Next up, the team will face off against France on Sunday in the final, and while France will be favored in the match, Croatia has shown an ability to find ways to win all tournament long.

It should be an outstanding match, but before that happens, the NBA’s considerable Croatian contingent celebrated their country’s accomplishment. Most notably, newly minted Knick Mario Hezonja took to Twitter to joyously post.

IT IS COMING HOME….BUT HOME OF SPORTS IS CROATIA!!!!!!!!! 🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷!!!!!! #ROYALWEDDING — Mario Hezonja (@mariohezonja) July 11, 2018