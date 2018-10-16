2018-19 Houston Rockets Preview: Get Over The Hump

Getty Image

2017-18 Record: 65-17 (first in Western Conference)

Players Added: Carmelo Anthony (free agent), Michael Carter-Williams (free agent), Bruno Caboclo (free agent), Marquese Chriss (trade), Brandon Knight (trade), Vincent Edwards (trade)

Players Lost: Ryan Anderson (trade), Trevor Ariza (free agent), R.J. Hunter (free agent), De’Anthony Melton (trade), Luc Mbah a Moute (free agent), Chinanu Onuaku (trade), Tarik Black (free agent), Markel Brown (free agent), Joe Johnson (free agent)

Projected Team MVP: James Harden

This one is pretty easy: Harden is the reigning league MVP, so obviously, he’s going to be the team MVP for the Rockets. He is the engine in the machine that is the Houston offense, he’s the face of the franchise, and with the crazy numbers he’ll likely put up again, there’s a good chance he’s an MVP candidate once more.