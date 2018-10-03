Getty Image

2017-18 Record: 25-57 (14th in East)

Players Added: Mo Bamba (draft), Isaiah Briscoe (free agent), Melvin Frazier (draft), Jerian Grant (trade with CHI), Justin Jackson (draft), Jarell Martin (trade with MEM), Timofey Mozgov (trade with CHA)

Players Lost: Bismack Biyomba (trade with CHA), Mario Hezonja (free agency), Shelvin Mack (waived), Rodney Purvis (trade with OKC)

Projected Team MVP: Aaron Gordon

For a brief period of time this summer, Aaron Gordon’s return to Orlando seemed to be in at least some doubt. The talented forward hit the restricted free agent market on July 1 and, while it didn’t take long for the two sides to eventually agree on a four-year contract at big-time money, there were whispers of a break-even point in which the Magic would not have matched a maximum offer. Still, Gordon remains with the organization and, as the season opens, the former lottery pick operates as the team’s best player.

Gordon’s much-ballyhooed shooting breakout at the outset of the 2017-18 campaign slowed down considerably, but he did manage to set a career-best mark from three-point distance at 33.6 percent. In order to reach his ceiling, Gordon will need to build on that once again but, in his age-22 season, the former Arizona star averaged 18 points and eight rebounds per game and there is something to be said for that level of production.

At this juncture, Gordon is a good NBA player but also one that, without growth, shouldn’t be considered as the best player on a team bound for the playoffs. There is room to grow but, in some ways, the Magic desperately need him to make another leap, even if he doesn’t have to in order to maintain his status as the team’s No. 1 option for another season.