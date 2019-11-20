The Lakers And Bulls Were Among Eight Teams To Unveil New City Jerseys

With Carmelo Anthony on an NBA team and the trade season still a month away, there isn’t a ton of non-basketball things to get excited about just yet. However, fans were treated with a handful of brand new jerseys on Wednesday.

Eight teams revealed their “City” edition uniforms on Wednesday, including the Los Angeles Lakers, who are honoring Shaquille O’Neal as part of their Lakers lore series. In the previous two seasons, Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson were in the inspirations behind their “City” jerseys.

Designed for dominance, inspired by legacy. Introducing this year's City Edition Uniform by @SHAQ. pic.twitter.com/MbJUcKFVsh — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 20, 2019

The Lakers deciding to honor their own legendary players instead of one of a city as rich in culture as Los Angeles is is peak Lakers.

The Chicago Bulls also added a new twist to their iconic jersey, building on their recent run of drawing inspiration from the Chicago state flag. This year, though, they decided to go all-in on the baby blue.

Introducing this season’s City Edition uniforms, inspired by the Chicago Flag and the lake and rivers of Chicago. pic.twitter.com/Q0Yf3eoApO — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 20, 2019

The Minnesota Timberwolves are big fans of the baby blue, too, as they showed with their new jersey, which honors The Twin Cities, Minneapolis and St. Paul.

𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙏 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙔 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙏, 𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙎𝙏 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙔 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙒𝙀𝙎𝙏 Be the first to rep our new Twin Cities uni 🐺 » https://t.co/OUPdt7EF0l pic.twitter.com/l0afN8Xuvu — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 20, 2019

The Sacramento Kings went away from the baby blue this year, opting to wear red as their primary color for the first time in franchise history.

This year, we rep the 𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐘. In 𝐑𝐄𝐃. pic.twitter.com/P87ae4fgOF — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 20, 2019

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to go with a classic look.

"Proclaim Liberty throughout all the Land." pic.twitter.com/ZOTRm9nzmD — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 20, 2019

As did the Washington Wizards.

The Bucks and Rockets also have new threads with their city’s nicknames on them.

It’s BACK!! All the details on the return of the Cream City Jersey!!

#CreamCity — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 20, 2019

🚀 #SpaceCitySaturdays Launches 11/30! We will be rocking our City Edition Uniforms each Saturday & on Christmas day. pic.twitter.com/Ow88rhRlaV — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 19, 2019

The Boston Celtics are the next team set to unveil their City edition uniforms on Thursday as we slowly are learning about all the various alternates we’ll see in the Association this season.