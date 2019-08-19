Cam Reddish Was Voted As The Rookie Who Will Have The Best Career

08.19.19 3 hours ago

Getty Image

The NBA released its annual rookie survey on Monday and, as always, there were a number of surprising results, but none more surprising than who the 2019-20 rookie class voted will have the best career: Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish.

Granted, the former Duke product beat out No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant by just three percent (which is one vote), but he still received an impressive 19 percent of the votes from his peers. Here are the full results of the survey:

Cam Reddish, Atlanta — 19%
Ja Morant, Memphis — 16%
De’Andre Hunter, Atlanta — 11%
R.J. Barrett, New York — 5%
Jaxson Hayes, New Orleans — 5%
Coby White, Chicago — 5%
Zion Williamson, New Orleans — 5%

Around The Web

TOPICS#Atlanta Hawks
TAGS2019 NBA DraftATLANTA HAWKSBOL BOLCam ReddishDENVER NUGGETS
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.19.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.13.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.13.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.12.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP