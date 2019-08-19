Cam Reddish Was Voted As The Rookie Who Will Have The Best Career

Getty Image

The NBA released its annual rookie survey on Monday and, as always, there were a number of surprising results, but none more surprising than who the 2019-20 rookie class voted will have the best career: Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish.

Granted, the former Duke product beat out No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant by just three percent (which is one vote), but he still received an impressive 19 percent of the votes from his peers. Here are the full results of the survey: