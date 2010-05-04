NBA Rumor: Orlando To Host 2012 NBA All-Star Game

This past February was my first NBA All-Star experience, and who would have thought that it’d snow in Dallas? Seems like the NBA isn’t taking any more chances. While the 2011 NBA All-Star Game is going to be in Los Angeles, it appears 2012 is headed to Orlando.

According to Associated Press Writer Antonio Gonzalez, two people familiar with the decision (who spoke on condition of anonymity) say the 2012 NBA All-Star game will be held in Orlando at the Magic’s new arena, the Amway Center, which opens next season. The official announcement is slated to be made at a news conference this afternoon.

The 19,700-seat Amway Center, which is scheduled to open this October, is a little smaller than Cowboys Stadium. The downtown venue will include six club areas that can be booked during basketball games and other events, so you can expect people to put in a dow-payment this afternoon.

