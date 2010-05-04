NBA Rumor: Orlando To Host 2012 NBA All-Star Game

This past February was my first NBA All-Star experience, and who would have thought that it’d snow in Dallas? Seems like the NBA isn’t taking any more chances. While the 2011 NBA All-Star Game is going to be in Los Angeles, it appears 2012 is headed to Orlando.
According to Associated Press Writer Antonio Gonzalez, two people familiar with the decision (who spoke on condition of anonymity) say the 2012 NBA All-Star game will be held in Orlando at the Magic’s new arena, the Amway Center, which opens next season. The official announcement is slated to be made at a news conference this afternoon.
The 19,700-seat Amway Center, which is scheduled to open this October, is a little smaller than Cowboys Stadium. The downtown venue will include six club areas that can be booked during basketball games and other events, so you can expect people to put in a dow-payment this afternoon.
Where would you like to see the NBA All-Star Game played?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
i heard after the renovations on the garden there gunna have the ASG there in 2013 i believe…thas gunna b pretty ballin
I wish the NBA held the ASG overseas. Would be a great way for those fans, and also give NBA guys an incentive to go for the vacay.
I say have it in Seattle. They lost their team and it is still a basketball city, the ASG would be a nice gift. Another option would be to have it in Ottawa,ON, reason being that I live there. haha
@Emmett — I like the way you think. Bring the ASG to Seattle.
Puerto Rico…… Nuff said.
The magic are looking great. Nobody is playing better than the Magic. They are 27-3 in the last 30 games!