The Best NBA Season Win Total Bets You Can Make Right Now

Getty Image

It appears as though we are finally done with major transactions in the NBA this offseason, and as such, we can actually look ahead to the 2019-20 NBA season and project how teams will do.

Oddsmakers have begun to release their season win total futures to the public, starting with BetOnline. More recently, Caesars offered up their win totals for those that prefer to put money down in Las Vegas rather than offshore.

NBA Season wins now available … Must play 81 games for action pic.twitter.com/ziwVvAzFTs — Jeff Davis (@The_Junkyard) July 25, 2019

Betting activity at BOL has moved some of those lines, but there are some significant discrepancies between a few of the lines posted there and at Caesars. As such, it is my duty to remind you that when possible, shop lines to find the best possible number and also to see where there may be and edge at a certain sportsbook. For example, the Atlanta Hawks have a 32.5 number at BOL but are all the way at 36 at Caesars. Whichever way you lean on the Hawks, you can find a more favorable number depending on where you go (we’ll get to my pick there in a second).

With that in mind, here are my favorite bets available right now for those of you with the itch to get down some NBA futures in late July. Each pick will come with a Caesars or BOL designation, depending on where the best number is.