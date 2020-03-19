NBA Self Isolation Watch Week 1: Getting The Band Back Together

Greetings, my fellow global citizens of basketball. I’m probably not going to be the first to tell you, but we’re going through some unprecedented times. A week ago, you probably wouldn’t have been able to easily draw a line between the NBA and a pandemic but now, the two are going to be forever tied when it comes to COVID-19. Sorry, is your pulse getting jumpy? I promise I’m getting to something here meant to do a small measure of soothing. Is basketball important now, in the grand scheme? Not really. Is it ok to still want to keep up with it, even with much bigger things opting for our energy and attention? Absolutely. In the best of times, basketball is an outlet, a social generator, a stress relief valve, an emotional connector, a source of entertainment and, occasionally, a form of art. In the worst of times we want to look to it for these things too. The way COVID-19 intertwined with the league may have started a little earlier than it did for the rest of us, but we’re all in the same strange boat now. Like us, players are practicing social distancing, self isolation measures or self quarantines, depending on where they are and how they’ve been affected, and like us, they are all reacting in real time to what that means and how it feels. A little bit of background: for three summers now, I’ve had a weekly column called NBA Summer Vacation Watch that chronicles the summer vacations of players in the off-season and ranks them arbitrarily. There are loose rules like, working out on the beach, no matter how beautiful, does not count as a vacation. That’s actually the only real rule. This season, while in a state of suspension, isn’t over yet, so this isn’t going to be set up exactly the same. What this is going to be is a weekly, gentle chronicling of what players are getting up to in their varied states of isolation, what isolation trends are going around to pass the time, who is taking it well and who is taking it less well, with the understanding that there’s not really a bad way to take all this. We could all use the levity, the acknowledgement of overall strangeness, plus it is nice to check in on people. Please, join me. Giannis Antetokounmpo This ladies and gentlemen is why we all need basketball back… @Giannis_An34 🎸😂 pic.twitter.com/9F4aJIOIiW — Mariah Danae (@mariahdanae15) March 15, 2020 A few real keeners out there have been clamoring that in times of great human crisis, the resulting art has been just bangin’. While I was fairly skeptical on the timeline, like it would at least take a little while to get COVID-19’s version of King Lear, here came the Greek Freak laying down his interpretation of perhaps the greatest riff of our time — the opening cords of “Smoke on the Water” by Deep Purple. Along with new art we also got a strong contender for a powerful new PSA: Stay in and shred. Rating: One hundred thousand times better than self isolating celebrities singing “Imagine”, and in a fraction of the time. Patty Mills I’m also free and available for any group in need of a guitarist. In box me for booking 😂😂@Giannis_An34 pic.twitter.com/ehyVy29FLd — Patrick Mills (@Patty_Mills) March 18, 2020 Readers of NBA Summer Vacation Watch (NBA SVW) are familiar with Mills, who is a reigning SVW MVP and just an overall skilled participant in the off season. Is it any surprise, then, that Mills has decided to step up during these difficult times and remind us not only his summer vibes but his musical talents? Rating: The rhythm may still get you in self isolation. Jamal Murray View this post on Instagram Send some tunes in and I’ll try and play them🎶👌🏽everyday I’ll post something new for you guys🎹 A post shared by Jamal Murray (@jmglitxh27) on Mar 18, 2020 at 10:31am PDT Brahms, Liszt, Chopin, all of them could tickle the ivories in ways that might destabilize an ancient colonial power by making the wrong Duke go for somebody else’s Duchess, but they couldn’t hoop for shit and thereby pale in comparison to the Canadian virtuoso, Jamal Murray. Murray has been polishing the keys at home while in isolation and lucky for all of us, he’s taking requests.

Rating: Hopefully he just did a couple loops around the block and didn’t actually get out of the car. Lou Williams Lou’s been playing some board games. Rating: Strong string of properties. Kevin Love Kevin’s been watching some movies. Rating: Very good choice of still to capture, maybe too on the nose. Ja Morant Ja had someone swing by to give him an in-house tattoo. Rating: Sick tatts are thankfully, not contagious. Evan Fournier Evan took a nice, leisurely walk around a picturesque swamp. Rating: Stretch your legs but if you can, do it in a place with less gators. Nobody needs any extra stress right now. Patrick Beverley

Pat did some indoor dancing with a very strong look. Bucket hat, comfortable slippers, electric blue shorts, there’s no reason to throw sartorial sense out the window just yet. Rating: Stay loose, stay limber, keep your blood moving. Chris Boucher Boucher busted out of the Raptors 14 day quarantine to take a trip to a Toronto grocery store chain called Loblaws. Surely, it must be a well-stocked paradise if such a thrill, a momentary lapse in judgement was worth it, is probably what you’re asking. I’m afraid to tell you no, Loblaws sucks and is never worth endangering yourself or others for, but hopefully this was the last big rush the Slim Duck needed before hunkering down. Rating: I’m not sure a Dr. Oetker is the medical professional anybody should be endangering themselves to see, right now. Tim Hardaway Jr. Tim Hardaway Jr. has gotten this whole situation extremely, extremely correct. Rating: This technically could count as early NBA SVW and NBA Self Isolation Watch crossover content but I’m still holding out for a traditional offseason in these trying times. Rudy Gay Rudy is right, but so is P.J. Tucker in the comments, playing the role of that one friend we should all be checking in with to set us straight when self-isolating gets a little too inward. Rating: Frankly as long as P.J. Tucker isn’t worried neither am I. Otto Porter Jr.