NBA Stars Joining Hip-Hop’s Biggest Icons On New Rap Album

#Rick Ross #Video
09.04.12 6 years ago

I’ve been having a running conversation all day on Twitter about some of my favorite NBA rappers, and while I once wrote a post on the 10 best rappers in the game, this piece of news may make me update that list. It sounds like a bunch of NBA stars are going to be collaborating with some of the best in hip-hop to release a fan-friendly album called “Full Court Press Vol. 1.”

Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Birdman and The Game will be spitting with 14 NBA people like Stephen Jackson, Trevor Ariza and Baron Davis. Glen Davis will be in there as well. The album’s release is tenatively scheduled for All-Star Weekend in 2013 and it’s meant to benefit the community. All proceeds will go directly towards educating children who wish to get into the music business.

And if you needed any reason whatsoever to watch these videos, just know this: in the second clip, Juwan Howard is in the studio. Watch. Now.

via a Sporting Life & The Huffington Post

Who do you think is the best rapper in the NBA?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rick Ross#Video
TAGSBARON DAVISFull Court Press Vol. 1GLEN DAVISJUWAN HOWARDRick RossSTEPHEN JACKSONvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP