NBA Stars Joining Hip-Hop’s Biggest Icons On New Rap Album

I’ve been having a running conversation all day on Twitter about some of my favorite NBA rappers, and while I once wrote a post on the 10 best rappers in the game, this piece of news may make me update that list. It sounds like a bunch of NBA stars are going to be collaborating with some of the best in hip-hop to release a fan-friendly album called “Full Court Press Vol. 1.”

Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Birdman and The Game will be spitting with 14 NBA people like Stephen Jackson, Trevor Ariza and Baron Davis. Glen Davis will be in there as well. The album’s release is tenatively scheduled for All-Star Weekend in 2013 and it’s meant to benefit the community. All proceeds will go directly towards educating children who wish to get into the music business.

And if you needed any reason whatsoever to watch these videos, just know this: in the second clip, Juwan Howard is in the studio. Watch. Now.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

via a Sporting Life & The Huffington Post

Who do you think is the best rapper in the NBA?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.