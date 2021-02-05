NBA Stock Watch: The League’s Best Teams Are Separating From The Pack

The NBA found zero positive cases of COVID-19 this week and teams are rounding into form. For the Lakers and Sixers, it was largely a week of proof that they can compete for a championship in 2021, while others have merely been lucky to tread water. Still, the trade deadline is nearly two months away, and preseason darlings like the Mavericks dug themselves a hole during the first couple months of the season due to health and safety protocol absences and injuries.

With the NFL season wrapping up, all attention shifts to basketball and who comes away with a championship in a season that feels very wide-open, especially in the Eastern Conference. Here’s who’s up and who’s down this week in the NBA.

Stock Up: The Lakers’ offense, led by LeBron James’ scoring

This week, for the first time, the Lakers truly came into their own and were tested. Aside from the drama surrounding Courtside Karen or Anthony Davis’ so-called struggles, the Lakers went 5-2 on their East coast road trip, beating the Bucks, Cavs, and Celtics in the process, in addition to a near-comeback in Philadelphia.

Doing it with Davis’ scoring down has meant getting more out of James. He averaged nearly 26 points per game in January with a 32.1 percent usage rate and a 60.5 true shooting percentage. After operating as the Lakers’ starting point guard in 2020, James is getting his points off the ball more often now.

Per Synergy Sports, more than eight percent of James’ scoring possessions are coming off cuts this season compared with just 3.3 percent last year. That’s helped increase in his efficiency at the rim as well. And as Jonathan Tjarks noted at The Ringer, James is also trading in many of his drives for deep threes this season, plus he’s knocking down a career-best 40.9 percent of his triples overall.

It’s no wonder James was feeling himself when Courtside Karen started to heckle him in Atlanta. His game continues to evolve, but he’s as great as ever, and the Lakers are hitting their stride.

Stock Down: Kristaps Porzingis as a championship-caliber costar

Dallas is finally fully healthy, with Josh Richardson, Maxi Kleber, and Kristaps Porzingis all back and filling out the starting lineup around Luka Doncic. That means it’s our first chance to really evaluate the 9-14 Mavs, and early returns have not been great, leaving questions about how the team’s two stars fit together.

So far this season, per Cleaning the Glass, the Mavs are 1.9 points worse per 100 possessions when both Doncic and Porzingis are on the floor together, a good but not great number heavily weighed by last night’s loss to Golden State. But really, unless the pick and pop game is working, Porzingis is unlikely to make a major impact on the game. For a team that struggles so badly in crunch time, there’s not much Porzingis does consistently that manipulates the defense or makes his teammates better, aside from the obvious floor-spacing he provides with his incredible range.

What the Mavs need is more plays like this, with Porzingis using his size as a cutter to really take advantage of that spacing and make Dallas’ offense less predictable:

KP on Capela 😮 pic.twitter.com/1ASjRtXaB7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2021

The play invigorated Porzingis and the whole Mavs bench, with Porzingis knocking down a three the next time down the floor that effectively iced the game. Healthy, shooting a career-high 55 percent from two-point range, and starting at center now, Porzingis has no reason not to make an impact inside. Early on with the Knicks, Porzingis’ best plays almost always came off putback dunks or insane blocks. The Mavs can’t afford for him to be relegated to a spot-up shooter, even if he gets back to being elite at that.