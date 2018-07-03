Enjoy The 2018 ‘Too Good To Be At Summer League’ All-Stars While You Can

#NBA Summer League 2018 #Atlanta Hawks #Golden State Warriors #Miami Heat #Boston Celtics
07.03.18 32 mins ago

Getty Image / Uproxx

NBA Summer League tipped off on Monday night in Utah and Sacramento as our brief break from basketball action came to an end. Summer League isn’t always the prettiest basketball, but it is professional hoops and it can give fans a glimpse at stars of the future and possible rotation players they’ll see on the main roster this fall.

Summer League rosters are a fascinating mix of talent levels, as the feature a wide array from star prospects out of the draft to second round picks looking to show their worth to undrafted guys scrapping for a training camp invite to veterans looking for the same. However, there is another subset of players that make up a small percentage of these rosters that are already established NBA players, but they find themselves on their squad’s Summer League roster for various reasons.

These are the “Too Good To Be At Summer League” All-Stars, and they are guys often entering their second (or sometimes third) season in the NBA that will stand out immediately when you see them on the court next to everyone else. They may not be more talented than the top prospects, but there’s a stark contrast to the polish of their game compared to the rawness of a 19-year-old out of college.

TGTBASL All-Stars are on the roster to keep fans excited. They’re usually on the rosters of teams that missed the playoffs last year and want to get fans on board for next season by showing how well their young guys can work together. Teams also put them on the roster to be an example to the young guys of how to work and what an NBA player looks like, and, for those with a star rookie about to join the squad, to help build some continuity between a young core.

The 2018 TGTBASL All-Stars are a strong group and are worthy of watching, but don’t expect to see a ton of them in action. Many of them will only play in a couple games early on to wow the fans and then either ride the bench the rest of the way or be sent home outright to avoid the possibility for injury.

Here are your 2018 “Too Good To Be At Summer League” All-Stars:

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Summer League 2018#Atlanta Hawks#Golden State Warriors#Miami Heat#Boston Celtics
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSBOSTON CELTICSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSMIAMI HEATNBA Summer LeagueNBA Summer League 2018

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 2 mins ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

06.29.18 4 days ago
The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

06.28.18 5 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP