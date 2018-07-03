Enjoy The 2018 ‘Too Good To Be At Summer League’ All-Stars While You Can

Getty Image / Uproxx

NBA Summer League tipped off on Monday night in Utah and Sacramento as our brief break from basketball action came to an end. Summer League isn’t always the prettiest basketball, but it is professional hoops and it can give fans a glimpse at stars of the future and possible rotation players they’ll see on the main roster this fall.

Summer League rosters are a fascinating mix of talent levels, as the feature a wide array from star prospects out of the draft to second round picks looking to show their worth to undrafted guys scrapping for a training camp invite to veterans looking for the same. However, there is another subset of players that make up a small percentage of these rosters that are already established NBA players, but they find themselves on their squad’s Summer League roster for various reasons.

These are the “Too Good To Be At Summer League” All-Stars, and they are guys often entering their second (or sometimes third) season in the NBA that will stand out immediately when you see them on the court next to everyone else. They may not be more talented than the top prospects, but there’s a stark contrast to the polish of their game compared to the rawness of a 19-year-old out of college.

TGTBASL All-Stars are on the roster to keep fans excited. They’re usually on the rosters of teams that missed the playoffs last year and want to get fans on board for next season by showing how well their young guys can work together. Teams also put them on the roster to be an example to the young guys of how to work and what an NBA player looks like, and, for those with a star rookie about to join the squad, to help build some continuity between a young core.

The 2018 TGTBASL All-Stars are a strong group and are worthy of watching, but don’t expect to see a ton of them in action. Many of them will only play in a couple games early on to wow the fans and then either ride the bench the rest of the way or be sent home outright to avoid the possibility for injury.

Here are your 2018 “Too Good To Be At Summer League” All-Stars: