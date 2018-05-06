The NBA Will Reportedly Start A Four-Team Summer League In Sacramento

05.06.18 37 mins ago

After a period of status quo surrounding NBA Summer League scheduling, the last few months have produced quite a bit of news.

First, word broke in November that the Orlando Summer League would not continue after 14 years and, shortly thereafter, the NBA announced that all 30 teams would participate in the 2018 edition of its ever-growing Las Vegas Summer League.

While much of the focus will always be on the “main event” in Las Vegas, the Utah Summer League is scheduled to return for 2018 and, according to a report on Sunday, it will have some competition in the form of a new, four-team league based in Sacramento.

