These NBA Teams Have The Most To Gain In Free Agency

Uproxx/Getty

There are normally two ways teams improve their rosters. The first is through the NBA Draft. The second is through free agency.

This year’s NBA Draft has come and gone, so the focus now shifts towards free agency on July 1. This summer’s class isn’t the deepest, but it is top-heavy. Paul George, LeBron James and DeAndre Jordan have player options for the 2018-19 season that they are expected to decline or exercise in order to facilitate a trade elsewhere, and Chris Paul, DeMarcus Cousins and Isaiah Thomas are each entering the market on expiring contracts.

LeBron and George in particular will be in high demand this summer, giving the teams that sign them a lot to gain and the teams that miss out on them a lot to lose.