NBA Trade Deadline: Oklahoma City Sends Eric Maynor To Portland

The Oklahoma City Thunder are content to have Reggie Jackson be their backup point guard going forward, if today’s moves before the NBA trade deadline are an indication. The Thunder traded Eric Maynor to Portland. In return for Maynor, the Blazers sent draft rights to Georgios Printezis, according to Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The 6-9 Printezis’ draft rights have been tossed around in multiple deals since 2007, the last being when his rights arrived in Portland through the trade for Raymond Felton last July.

What’s more likely to happen for Portland, according to reports, is that they’ll waive locker-room favorite Ronnie Price to make room for the veteran guard from Virginia Commonwealth. Maynor is an interesting case of a player who has been talked about ad nauseum as the missing player for Oklahoma City in their title run last season, a guy who could have made a difference as a ballhawking defender if he hadn’t been injured nearly the entire season from a knee injury.

In a separate deal, the Thunder received Ronnie Brewer from New York for a second-round pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Brewer was a starter in all 15 games in November for the Knicks before shooting just 26 percent in December from the field and 31 percent in January. For all of his ability on defense, that left him expendable, and now on his way to Oklahoma City.

