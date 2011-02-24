NBA Trade Rumor: Kirk Hinrich To Atlanta

UPDATE: Apparently there was a Crawford involved, but not one named Jamal. According to Marc J. Spears of Yahoo! Sports, Hawks rookie Jordan Crawford, along with Mike Bibby, Maurice Evans and a 2011 first-round pick, have been sent to Washington for Hinrich and Hilton Armstrong.

*** *** ***

There have been rumors swirling all day that Kirk Hinrich could be on the move, but no one seemed to know who he would be traded for. Now, according to Ken Berger of CBSSports.com, it appears the deal would be Hinrich for Jamal Crawford and his expiring contract.

The Wizards have also been in discussions with Boston, but the asking price has been a young player and a first-round pick. While the Hawks would love to move Mike Bibby, Crawford (who probably wasn’t going to be re-signed anyways) might make the most sense to get the deal done.

What do you think? Would you make this trade?

