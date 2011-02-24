NBA Trade Rumor: Kirk Hinrich To Atlanta

UPDATE: Apparently there was a Crawford involved, but not one named Jamal. According to Marc J. Spears of Yahoo! Sports, Hawks rookie Jordan Crawford, along with Mike Bibby, Maurice Evans and a 2011 first-round pick, have been sent to Washington for Hinrich and Hilton Armstrong.
*** *** ***
There have been rumors swirling all day that Kirk Hinrich could be on the move, but no one seemed to know who he would be traded for. Now, according to Ken Berger of CBSSports.com, it appears the deal would be Hinrich for Jamal Crawford and his expiring contract.
The Wizards have also been in discussions with Boston, but the asking price has been a young player and a first-round pick. While the Hawks would love to move Mike Bibby, Crawford (who probably wasn’t going to be re-signed anyways) might make the most sense to get the deal done.
What do you think? Would you make this trade?
wow… a point guard who’s interested in passing the ball on the hawks? their scoring average is going up by 10 right away!
I like Kirk Hinrich alot all the way back to his Bulls days. I think we get better defensively and tougher off the bat at the point position where it has been badly needed. I’ve been watching, waiting, and wanting my team to make a move since last season and it finally looks like its gonna happen….
however….
this is still somewhat of a letdown considering all the moves other teams in the East have made (especially having seen the Nets of all teams land an all-star point like Deron Williams). Its a good trade not a great one but its welcomed from this Hawks fan.
Not Jamal, but Jordan Crawford, along with Bibby, Mo Evans, and a first round pick. Good deal for Washington
hinrich just traded to hawks for bibby, Jordan Crawford, Maurice Evans and a first-round pick
great deal for washington, hinrich’s contract is bigger than bibby’s, they are otherwise similar players, jordan crawford and a 1st rounder for armstrong (mo evans won’t be staying)has a lot of potential upside for the wizards
i like this trade for the hawks. getting rid of bibby and getting hinrich. dont get me wrong, i love bibby back in the day of the kings, but he is getting old and hinrich is a major upgrade!!
Great trade for the Hawks …I truly see them in the Eastern Conference Finals this year….They are already Better then Orlando,Boston and Chicago…..Only Miami could stand in their way……
Hinrich is much better than Bibby. Did you see what he did to JJ Redick a while back?
lol you guys barely beat the bucks then got swept by the magic. Youre no where near the top 4 teams in the east, youve been mediocre and will remain mediocre until you get a true center and move horford to pf.
$hit is getting crazy in the NBA. My Heat have been trying to pry Brandon Haywood away from the Mavs for Mike Miller but the faggity a$$ owner still has hard feelings towards us in Miami. Only if the Hawks can now go get a center will i consider them a contender but my NBA power rankings in the east now goes Boston, My Heat, New York, Orlando, Chicago, and a tie between the Hawks and Bulls. Free Brandon Haywood Dallas and we of Miami will send you a ring…
WTF “my HEAT”?
good solid move by the Hawks
Has Bibby’s game really dwindled that much for him to be sent in a package for Hinrich? First Baron, now Bibby. Out with the old, in with the new.
“hinrich’s contract is bigger than bibby’s, they are otherwise similar players”
^ This person needs to watch more ball. They are not similar. Bibby is closer to D. Fisher than he is to Hinrich.
LOL… it is all about how you sell a players ability.
“Mike Bibby can be your change of pace backup for John Wall.” – Atlanta
“Hmmm, I would like to be able to change the pace during the game… DEAL. Also, it seems that you guys need size, we have a former lottery pick who is 7 feet if you need a center.” – Washington
“Wow, thanks man. This is a great deal for both of us.” – Atlanta
@ John, post 9: Hawks clearly have been top 4 in the East last 2 years, douche. (Certainly not top 3, but undisputedly top 4–both in regular season and playoffs. Go look up the last 2 years. Maybe in West, they don’t cut it, but East is what it is.) This year: Top 5; maybe top 4–because the Magic ain’t that good either.
I don’t know a ton about Hinrich these days, but Bibby was not as bad as folks say. He is this year’s scapegoat. Problem now though is Hawks’ bench is absolutely horrible besides Crawford. Bench: Crawford, Damien Wilkins, Teague (who again is not all that bad, but a scapegoat), Josh Powell (deep in Drew’s doghouse for whatever reason), and four 7 ft. stiffs: Zaza, Jason Collins, Armstrong, and the guy from the Wiz with the dreds. Bench just is not a pretty sight.