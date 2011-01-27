NBA Trade Rumor: Mo Williams is being shopped by Cleveland

It seemed no NBA player was hit harder by LeBron James signing with Miami last summer than Mo Williams. The point guard who came to Cleveland with visions of winning championships alongside LeBron and became an All-Star with the Cavs admitted that he contemplated retirement after LeBron chose to leave, then didn’t speak to his former teammate for a couple of months following “The Decision.”
But then, while it was assumed Mo would try to get out of Cleveland as soon as possible, Mo took the defiant stance and told the world he wasn’t going anywhere; that in fact, he wanted to retire with the Cavs. Going into this season, he was the early front-runner to become the town’s new hero.
That may not last long. While the Cavs have stumbled to an 8-37 record, Williams’ name has surfaced in trade rumors as the Feb. 24 deadline draws near. Currently sidelined for a couple of weeks with a groin injury, Mo is averaging 13.6 points (a career-low since he became a full-time starter) and 7.1 assists (a career-high) when he does play, shooting 38% from the field and 26% from three-point range (lowest since his rookie year).
According to sources cited by ESPN, the Cavs have been calling around to gauge other teams’ interest in Williams. For those in need of point guard depth or looking for another shooter to add to a playoff run, he could be the right fit. However, he has two years and $17 million left on his contract after this season.
It has also been reported by a number of outlets that Antawn Jamison is the subject of trade talks, as the Cavs are looking to make some significant moves before the deadline. Whether these are legit “trying to win” moves or “trying to get the No. 1 draft pick” moves, we’ll see.
Would you want Mo Williams on your team? What would you be willing to give up?
Come to LA, Mo! lol
Our franchise players don’t bail out and leave to go play with their friends. They just put pressure on management to deliver the goods.
Shit, our franchise player gets his enemies to come play with him. All about winnin, when it counts. Barnes…..Artest……almost had Raja.
I always liked Mo. Just a cool, likable dude. And it was admirable how he stonewalled lebron in the first return match up, while the others were cooing at his advances.
Send him to the Clips for Diddy
Good Luck Mo. Loved you Here in Cleveland but we have to rebuild. Hope you can help out another team like you did ours. Much Love
Mo would be a horrible fit in LA, hes not a pure point that we need and have found in steve blake. i think that you would have to give cleveland some high draft picks for Mo cause they really dont need any over the hump players, they already got jamison and scott as their coach. i see him being a nice fit in toronto or maybe even the kings, imagine Mo playing the 2 and reke playing point, i like it.
or how bout Mo to the sixers and send evan turner to cleveland. the sixers get instant scoring and leadership from Mo and cleveland gets a fresh young talent that coach scott can work with and build up like he did CP3.
sending Mo to the clippers for davis is a fresh idea, it would open up the court and give more room for blake and kaman to work but they would lose their aggresiveness and for lack of a better phrase “streetball mentallity” that baron brings to the court.
Mo seems like a cool guy. He’s an undersized jacker for the most part though, who SOMETIMES gets hot, but will more than likely shoot a team out of the game than into it.
If I were a GM, I wouldn’t trade for him unless he agreed to erase that tattoo on his right shoulder. A fucking dog tattooed with a halo to look like jesus? Really? That’s a stupider tattoo than any of the ones on Yelawolf.
send him to miami so he can bag on lebron’s nuts again and he will be happy again
Send him to the Hawks, I mean my 5 year old cousin could replace Bibby least Mo has “all-star” next to his name.
Seriously can there at least be trade suggestions that make sense.
Why would Cleveland take on Baron’s contract and why would the LAC trade Baron when he’s really started to gel with his young team?
And seriously Mo for Evan Turner? Even Simple Jack wouldn’t do that. What do the 76ers get? Louis Williams 2.0 with double the cap hit… seriously why would the 76ers do that?
The Mo to the Kings is an interesting idea but I just don’t see Sacramento taking on Mo’s contract, even though they have the necessary expiring one with Dalambert.
I think Atlanta would definitely be interested, maybe for Teague and Marvin Williams?
Maybe to Memphis(Assuming they trade Mayo)for Thabeet and a throw in contract?
You have to consider Dallas as well which would centre around Butler’s expiring contract but then what else? Adding Beaubois seems like too much and a first rounder doesn’t seem like enough. Maybe they could take on Jamison and Mo with Stevenson, Butler and Haywood going in the other direction?
dallas is looking to win a championship and bringing in Mo and Jamison is a step in the wrong direction, especially if you gonna give away butler. maybe give away the matrix but not butler. plus they already got terry who is a Mo Williams type player already coming off the bench for butler so who would they get the same player to go in for the same player?
definetly not memphis since they stepping up to the plate as a potencial playoff team this year, trade mayo, are you for real? mayo for Mo that makes total sense if youre trying to watch the playoffs rather than play in them. starting five for the grizzlies conley, mo, rudy, randolph and gasol…great trade suggestion…
why doesn’t mo williams cry his way onto this years ASG??lol thas wut u get fake ass john legend..thought he was nice these past couple of years and then when JeBron Lames split u found out u weren’t worth shit..jus like clevland
@panchitoooo
am I missin’ something here? just when did a Phil Jackson coached team ever needed or used a “pure” point?
@the_don_mega
my bad, i was trying to say that the lakers need a good initiator to run the triangle, so replace that with pure. Mo doesnt fit cause like the dude said hes an undersized jacker and we already got artest for that.
i can already see kobe complaining to the media about how they got him playing with Mo Williams…lol
@ panchitoooo
Dallas were basically there because Dallas are always on lists of teams trading for bad contracts of veterans. Assuming Butler is injured (Obviosuly couldn’t be traded though) Terry or Mo would start and Jamison would add depth. Its not a great trade suggestion because there isn’t any but the Mavs are always in win now mode and are known to take on awful contracts.
As far as I know the Grizzlies are shopping Mayo, I didn’t suggest a Mo for Mayo trade. I suggested Mo for Thabeet with Mo replacing Mayo on the bench as a scorer off the bench. The starting 5 would be Conley, Henry, Gay, Randolph & Gasol.
This is all kind of the point, no one is going to take on these contracts.
“those in need of point guard depth or looking for another shooter to add to a playoff run, he could be the right fit.”
smh, havent peopel learned anything from every playoff series since Mo came over to the Cavs and was asked to make shots down teh stretch? He couldnt do it…if the above is what you are looking for, Mo Williams is NOT ur man.
looks more and more like Mo is screwed…
Mo would be perfect in LA(Lakers).
More rest for Fish and there’s no pressure as LA’s 5TH OPTION. Perfect for the triangle. Sit outside the 3 and wait for a kickout from Kobe or Pau…
@ k dizzle
mo to the lakers? might as well have stayed with sasha and farmar or even smush. at least sasha had irritating defense and farmar had, i dont know what farmar had, but mo would sit on the bench like adam morrison if we got him. we got fisher, blake, shannon, and even odom can play the point and we gonna bring in mo for what? do you think he would improve on our team defense, no! he wouldnt improve our team chemistry either cause like stated before he a scoring point guard who needs the ball in his hands to be effective, we already have enough liabilities on defense we dont need another mismatch when hes on the court.
@ k dizzle
@ iCARNACKi
i understood thats what you meant. so your saying that you would trade the rookie thabeet who has the potencial to be a great player in the league for Mo Williams so you can bring him off the bench? now your making sense…lol
“those in need of point guard depth or looking for another shooter to add to a playoff run, he could be the right fit.”-rainman
lakers dont need any of those…
the atlanta trade would make sense on both sides. teague is a long way off being a starting pg for a playoff team and would do well to back up sessions in cleveland who would obviously benefit from this trade. marvin is a nice player (can’t blame him for being take 2nd when williams & cp3 available) cleveland needs to make this move or send him to the kings who is the other team that would do well to take him and give them more options on offence and stretch the floor.
lakers would fit him nicely – they don’t mind paying for someone and he would produce being the 5th option and can initiate an offence as seems to be better doing without a ballhog on his team this year. lakers don’t need a pure point as proven by PJ’s last 11 championships plus got all the extra help with their size defending the paint can’t be any worse or slower than fisher!
@ b
lakers dont need another point guard we just gave away one and picked up another, why would be get one more. and yes nothings worst than fish on defense but he makes up for it with his consistent play and you cant forget the clutch factor. fish and blakes career stats are almost exactly the same and thats why we picked blake up and hes worked out for us. i just dont see Mo being that consistent and those are the reasons why we gave up farmar in the first place. lakers need perimeter defenders and thats why we picked up artest and now barnes. and yah we got size but if both Mo and fisher cant stay with their man then our bigs have to step up and help and that opens the lane up for dump offs and creates foul oppurtunities for bynum and odom, who we need on the court to win.
looks like atlanta and/or the kings
@ panchitoooo
Is your sole reason for being on here to be obnoxious to everyone else?
I didn’t say I WOULD, I’m not the GM of the Grizzlies. The article asked us if we’d want Mo on our team… clearly given his bloated contract and limited skill set we would in fact NOT want Mo on our team.
SMH.
You know what I really don’t care to argue with you on an internet page. Well done you put me (and I’m assuming many more) off of posting here ever again. Good going big dog. WOOF!
As a cavs fan I think we have to get rid of Mo, and probably Jamison.
Byron Scott now has to play Jamison and Hickson on the floory together, but he still refuses to put Sessions and Mo out there at the same time. Sessions should run point out of the 2 spot and Mo would be a glorified two guard…
But he doesnt so might as well try to get some young guys, or at least cap relief.
I dont know if its possible but how about gilbert arenas for mo williams jamison and arenas back together and sessions is definitely a starting pg imo
“Seriously can there at least be trade suggestions that make sense”-iCARNACKi
WHY SAY SOMETHING LIKE YOUR QUOTE ABOVE THEN SUGGEST A RIDICULOUS TRADE WITH DALLAS THEN ONCE I PROVE THAT WHAT YOU SAID DONT MAKE ANY SENSE AND YOU AGREE WITH ME, YOUR GOING TO GET MAD, IM SORRY IF YOUR FEELINGS GOT HURT, THIS WILL BE MY LAST POST ABOUT THIS SUBJECT. IF ANYTHING YOU CAME OUT TO PROVE I WAS WRONG IN YOUR FIRST POST ABOUT THE 76ERS AND I DID THE SAME. GOLDEN RULE BUDDY…BUT FOR REAL LAKERS DONT NEED MO