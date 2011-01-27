NBA Trade Rumor: Mo Williams is being shopped by Cleveland

It seemed no NBA player was hit harder by LeBron James signing with Miami last summer than Mo Williams. The point guard who came to Cleveland with visions of winning championships alongside LeBron and became an All-Star with the Cavs admitted that he contemplated retirement after LeBron chose to leave, then didn’t speak to his former teammate for a couple of months following “The Decision.”

But then, while it was assumed Mo would try to get out of Cleveland as soon as possible, Mo took the defiant stance and told the world he wasn’t going anywhere; that in fact, he wanted to retire with the Cavs. Going into this season, he was the early front-runner to become the town’s new hero.

That may not last long. While the Cavs have stumbled to an 8-37 record, Williams’ name has surfaced in trade rumors as the Feb. 24 deadline draws near. Currently sidelined for a couple of weeks with a groin injury, Mo is averaging 13.6 points (a career-low since he became a full-time starter) and 7.1 assists (a career-high) when he does play, shooting 38% from the field and 26% from three-point range (lowest since his rookie year).

According to sources cited by ESPN, the Cavs have been calling around to gauge other teams’ interest in Williams. For those in need of point guard depth or looking for another shooter to add to a playoff run, he could be the right fit. However, he has two years and $17 million left on his contract after this season.

It has also been reported by a number of outlets that Antawn Jamison is the subject of trade talks, as the Cavs are looking to make some significant moves before the deadline. Whether these are legit “trying to win” moves or “trying to get the No. 1 draft pick” moves, we’ll see.

Would you want Mo Williams on your team? What would you be willing to give up?