NBA Trade Rumors: Cleveland Offers No. 1 Pick for Kevin Love, Timberwolves LOL (We Assume)

Give the Cavs credit, they’re being aggressive in trade talks heading into tomorrow night’s NBA Draft and they are aiming high with what they want in return for the No. 1 overall pick. Yesterday, we brought you the report of the Cavs trying to get LaMarcus Aldridge for that pick (the Blazers told them to go kick rocks).

Now here’s word that they tried the same move to get Kevin Love. From ESPN’s Andy Katz:

But the Cavs are also exploring trading the top pick since they’re not in love with any one player who in a “normal” year wouldn’t be a top pick. According to a source, Cleveland offered the No. 1 pick, Tristan Thompson and Dion Waiters to try and land Minnesota’s Kevin Love. But new Timberwolves president Flip Saunders won’t move Love.

To be fair, on paper that offer is better than the two picks they allegedly offered Portland. Both Thompson and Waiters can play – but that’s hardly a reason to move Love, even if he’s always hurt.

