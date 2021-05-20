As sports betting is becoming legalized in more and more states — and, thereby, becoming easier to do on the internet or via your phone — leagues are finding ways to embrace gambling. One way the NBA is doing this is through its NBA Bet initiative, and on Thursday, it was revealed that a half-hour long television show on the league’s television network that will “dedicated to betting-focused information and analysis” will play a role in this.

The NBA announced that NBABet presented by BetMGM will make its debut on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. EST and run through the first two rounds of the postseason. Once the second round kicks off, the league will add a new element to how it covers the intersection of gambling and basketball.

In the second round of the playoffs, NBA.com and the NBA App will feature a new NBABet section, which will include editorial content for fans from content partners such as Action Network, Bleacher Report, and Yahoo Sports, among others. The weekly show will also be available to NBA TV subscribers.

It’s unclear who will host the show, or if it will exist in some capacity once the conference semifinals reach their conclusion. But it’s evident that the NBA — which has dipped its toe into the wagering waters in recent years — is making it a point to position itself to benefit as gambling becomes more widespread.