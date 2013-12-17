The NBA’s 50 Biggest Sneakerheads On Instagram

It’s no surprise that NBA players are some of the biggest sneakerheads in the world. You can see them rocking the most exclusive kicks on a daily basis, in part because they’re always around the culture and, more importantly, because they can get basically anything they want. And thanks to Instagram, we’re getting a better look now at what’s on their feet than ever before.

Need some names to follow on Instagram? Check out this list, which features 50 of the Association’s biggest sneakerheads on Instagram.

*** *** ***

50. JIMMY BUTLER

Account: @Jimmybuckets21

Living in one of the sneaker capitals in America, it was just a matter of time ’til Jimmy Butler started getting his kick game right. Jimmy is seen mostly in adidas on the court, but his closet is also full of designer kicks like Gucci.

49. KENT BAZEMORE

Account: @kentbazemore20

Kent Bazemore has his share of great kicks. Being a part of the Under Armour team makes his look on the court that much better. From the bench to the street to his Instagram, Kent Bazemore is somebody you should pay attention to.

48. DAHNTAY JONES

Account: @dahntay1

As compared to Beal, Dahntay Jones is not your average sneakerhead. He may have some of the typical sneakerhead essentials like Jordans, but he is what you call a “designer sneakerhead”. Some of the kicks he possess range from Balenciaga to Lanvin. Jones easily shows us that designer kicks also make his shoe closet spectacular.

47. DeANDRE JORDAN

Account: @deandrejordan6

Besides DJ being known as the walking highlight film in the NBA, his kick game is proper. When Jordan steps on the court, sometimes you have to rewind the tape and take notice of what’s on his feet. Seen mostly in Under Armour (although he does love some custom Chucks), he’s one of the few big guys that has legit sneaker style.