NC State Beat UNC-Greensboro On A Halfcourt Buzzer Beater

While this might not be March, NC State gave us a bit of early madness on Sunday as they narrowly edged out an 80-77 road win over UNC-Greensboro.

The Wolfpack entered the game at 7-2, taking on a very good Spartans squad that was 8-2 and a slight two-point home underdog to their in-state foes from the ACC. The game was tight throughout with neither team able to build any kind of major lead, and with just over a second to play and the game tied at 77 it appeared it would require overtime to determine an outcome.

That was until Markell Johnson, who led NC State with 19 points on the afternoon, connected on a heave from beyond halfcourt to give the Pack a win and crush the Spartans hopes of a big win over a major conference opponent.

The stakes certainly aren’t as high as when we get these kinds of spectacular moments come conference and NCAA tournament time, but it’s as clean a halfcourt shot as you’ll see, finding nothing but net from 50 feet away. The win moves the Pack to 8-2 and gives them a solid road win over a quality mid-major, while the Spartans will be thinking of what could’ve been had NC State’s prayer not been answered.