NCAA Elite Eight is set, and ‘Melo drops 43 and the game-winner

Now that all the underdogs and Cinderellas have gone home, it’s time for one of the remaining Elite Eight to step up and win this NCAA ‘chip. Last night the PTP’ers took over: Blake Griffin leading Oklahoma over Syracuse, Tyler Hansbrough and Ty Lawson leading UNC over Gonzaga, Terrence Williams and Earl Clark leading Louisville over Arizona, and in the only close game of the night, Kalin Lucas lifting Michigan State past Kansas … When the defending champs go back and watch this game on film, there’s one sequence that’ll make them feel sick: Up five with three minutes left, the Jayhawks let MSU get about 4-5 offensive rebounds in a row and manufacture a couple buckets out of it. Had Kansas been able to get just one of those boards, they could have delivered a dagger instead of allowing State to eventually tie it up … Then with less than a minute to go, Lucas (18 pts, 7 asts, 4 stls) pulled a move from Tony Parker‘s playbook when he spun into the lane, got Sherron Collins in the air with a pump-fake, and hit a little leaner as Collins fouled him that proved to be the game-winner … Your guaranteed “One Shining Moment” clip from Friday? Blake Griffin (30 pts, 14 rebs) about to smash the final nail in the Orange coffin and hitting his head on the backboard in the process … How many lanky shooters on the AAU circuit are gonna come out this summer rocking long sleeves on the court? Oklahoma’s Tony Crocker might have made them hot overnight, sticking six threes on his way to 28 points and looking extra-smooth with the long-sleeved tee … Gonzaga has two good scoring PG’s in Jeremy Pargo and Demetri Goodson, but they don’t have anybody who can stop Ty Lawson (19 pts, 9 asts). Lawson got whatever he wanted, whether it was in the paint or beyond the arc, dropping 17 in the first half and mostly resting that toe in the second while Pyscho T (24 pts, 10 rebs) took care of business … And Louisville just destroyed Arizona in every facet of the game, 103-64, behind Williams (14 pts, 7 rebs, 6 asts) and Clark (19 pts, 9 rebs) and their unrelenting defense … We can’t confirm or deny the rumor that Chase Budinger was scheduling pre-draft workouts at halftime and sifting through agents business cards on the bus ride back to the hotel. Budinger is 100% out of there, as is Jordan Hill. ‘Zona coach Russ Pennell took his team farther than anyone expected, but he’s got a rebuilding project ahead of him now … Also in rebuilding mode is VCU, who took a major hit when coach Anthony Grant accepted the Alabama job yesterday. Veteran move by Grant to parlay the mid-major job into a bigger deal at the same time Eric Maynor is leaving; now maybe VCU should go after Billy Gillispie, who got fired by Kentucky despite winning 40 games in two seasons. The NIT just isn’t gonna cut it in Lexington …
Carmelo Anthony was the pro star of the day, dropping 43 points (18-29 FG) and the game-winner at Dallas. ‘Melo added 11 boards in a game he absolutely dominated, and the Mavs helped him out by not even guarding him on a bunch of his buckets. Seriously, late in the fourth quarter of a close game, there’s no excuse for ‘Melo — whether he’s got 50 points or five points — to be shooting threes where nobody is within two arms lengths of him. Then on the game-winner, ‘Melo worked a pick-and-roll with Chauncey Billups and BOTH defenders went with CB, leaving ‘Melo with a clear path to drive and put in a layup over Dirk … J.J. Barea deserves a lot of shine, too. Filling in for Jason Kidd (back), Barea dropped 22 points and five threes, and was sticking HUGE shots in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead three before Carmelo’s game-winner … Ray Allen looked like UConn Ray (“Nobody named Raymond either”) in the Celtics win at Atlanta, getting some inside buckets and pull-ups in the lane on his way to 22 points; just so you didn’t think he’s only a spot-up shooter … Nice try at humility from Ray, but even he can’t believe Eddie House is the best shooter in the NBA, which he said during his “NBA Gametime” interview. Let Ray and Eddie get into a shooting contest, and if Ray doesn’t win, he’d be pissed that he didn’t … Funny NBA TV moment when Steve Smith decided to nickname Joe Johnson “The Machine” and Rick Kamla reminded him that Sasha Vujacic has that handle already. “Um, you’ve gotta be pretty good to be called ‘The Machine,'” Smitty said … The LeBron-haters have plenty of fresh material after his game against the Wolves: First there was the “flagrant” foul called on Jason Collins (‘Bron called it “borderline dirty” several times in the post-game) that might not have been ruled flagrant if the victim was anybody other than LeBron, and definitely wouldn’t have been ruled flagrant if LBJ hadn’t done the whole Wladimir Klitschko-punched-me-in-the-face act. Then there was the alley-oop dunk where it looked like LeBron slapped the backboard; somewhere Al Harrington saw that highlight and lost his mind when ‘Bron wasn’t given a tech … Some big stat lines from Friday: Chris Bosh had 21 points, 13 boards, six assists and three blocks in a win over OKC; Pau Gasol posted 36 points, 11 boards and seven dimes in a win at New Jersey; Kevin Martin scored 31 in a loss to Memphis; and Chris Paul had 22 points, 10 dimes and three steals in a loss at New York … Did you see Hedo Turkoglu do Luc Richard Mbah a Moute dirty? Last 30 seconds of the first half, Hedo pump-faked LRMAM at the three-point line, took a hard dribble right, then pulled back with a crossover/step-back as LRMAM fell on his ass. And it was right in front of the Orlando bench, so he could hear the guys clowning him … We’re out like the Zags …
Does Blake Griffin owns a jumper? He is like the second coming of Kenyon Martin.
stop hating on Bron dude. Just enjoy the kid. Closest thing to Mike in 88..
would people stop calling shots with about 12seconds on the clock a ‘game-winner’ just coz it was the last shot of the game(and there were free throws after that)
a game-winner is when you take the last shot and the other team doesn’t get another shot! if he hits hit they win the game(hence the name) if he doesn’t, they lose…
The “Lebron haters have something new to be upset about” line is getting pretty old. Ditto for anything about Kobe haters. Should we really be caring about these morons?
The Mavs are going to get pounded by the Lakers in round one. Wonder what people will say about Dirk after that series; I assume some will go on about how it’s somehow his fault.
MSU in the house “What B*tch, WHAT!!!” lol
Kiss the ring haters
YOUNGFEDS BANGER OF THE DAY: New Jay-Z
[www.xxlmag.com]
Nah Dag, The Mavs will be seeking revenge for the Golden State 8 seed debacle a few years back. The Mavs will take out the Lakers in the first round.
LMAO
Aside from the fact the Spurs are taking out chump teams, they are jelling now and are primed for a nice postseason run. Manu, baby…..Manu is back!
Yeah cut it out yall.I think yall the only haters since yall always calling out the bullshit.They won that game by 22.Hate on that.
welcome back MANU! now if he can just keep that kind of production up against the good teams.
not to sound too pro celtics, but how is there no mention of big baby’s play last night? how bout when he blocked joe johnson and just ripped the ball from him?
@ “the bloke”
whats wrong with calling a shot with 12 seconds left the game winner? if it is the shot that put the winning team in the lead, and nobody else scores after that then it WOULD BE THE GAME WINNER.
now had they called it a buzzer beater with 12 seconds left that MIGHT be a different story.
Can somebody please tell me again how Hansbrough is up for the Naismith when he not the best player on his team this year? Not to show no hate on bruh because he obviously getting it in. But Lawson is cleary their best player and when he is on his game they a different team. I think he shoulda got some love for that National POY. Ellington been ballin out of his mind too for a minute now. Will be a good game vs OU
I really wanted Kansas and UConn to square off in the final four. Does anyone else think that the big man from Kansas is way better than Thabeet?
Can some one please exsplain to me how Birdman can have three blocks on one defensive series and one that I know of earlier in the game, yet he’s only credited with one in the box score last night.
lebrons what they call a PUUUUUZZZY.. borderline dirty? no offense but kobe wouldnt even say that to pump himself up…these bs calls go for lebron all the time..look back at the playoffs against detroit..pistons had to play against the refs as well
@pringle
I was wondering that same thing. also, the denver post has melo going 18-29, as opposed to the 11-29 stat line here in smack.
either the nuggies are looking real good right now. nene back tonight, look for a home win and a 250 point game against gs.
im feeling jr fucking with wright last night. cuban must have had smoke coming out of his ears over that shit.
What is wrong with you Dime, how do you not have an article on Chris Paul vs Nate Robinson spat. That ish was crazy and might result in suspensions.
Dime has to have a typo on Melo’s stats. There is no way to hit only 11 shots while going 5-6 from the line and end up with 43 total. It was 18-29.
hahah when hedo turkoglu of all people is breaking ankles..something is def wrong..haha that was hilarious..
that kobe behind the back pass to gasol was niiiiice..so was lebron getting taken out..no im playin..haha it didnt really look malicious tho..i mean collins came over and even tried help i guess and then got pushed by Z..lol zadrunis for his size is probably the least intimidating center in the nba..id prolly be more afraid of nate’s lil ass..
and yeah see i just dont see that golden state upset happening to the lakers..sorry..its gonna be a sweep..id be surprised if they win one..
oh and when the hell did big baby start moving like that? lol
hahahaha check out this video of our very own oscar winning nba champ..
[www.youtube.com]
melo hit 18 shots not 11 he couldn’t get a free throw in the seccond and third quarter oh the guy above me just wrote that…
johny flyn missing that dunk and blake griffin dunkin afterward was nice but damn dat dudes ugly haha.
and all the ncaa courts are the same colour that’s kinda wack I liked to see where they played now you can only hear it at the intro’s
hey dime, how about a nba comparison of barea and nate robinson? if u havent watched enough games of barea to make a case for him id be more than happy to help
anyone know of sneaker shops in Chicago? I’m planning a trip and wouldn’t mind checking one or two out.
That’s my only knock on Lebron (just like Kobe a few years ago). He’s ‘borderline pussy’: Cries a lot about fouls, and had never seen him fight to defend himself. Remember the Wizards series last year? All the guys are picking on him, and he ain’t doin nothing. I understand the whole “Let my game destroy the haters’, but if they gonna hurt you, you gonna hurt them back. Period. If people try to do that to Jordan or Bird, they gonna end up with bruises.
I remember the time David West touched softer-than-soft Nowitzki’s face last year in the playoffs, and Micheal Cooper reacting that ‘he ain’t checking no cavities’ and the sick ‘now, PIMP SLAP WITH A BACKHAND’. Coop at his finest. Too many pussies in the NBA nowadays.
@Tim — Check out a place called “PHLI” (like “fly”). I don’t remember exactly what part of town it’s in, but we had it in our Top 25 Sneaker Spots list a couple years ago.
melo dominated with 11 of 29? that’s about 30% FG rate!
How does Manu manage to hit 3’s in people faces all the time?? he has the slowest wind up for a 3 shot i have ever seen..
If Lebron doesnt want to get hit that hard he shouldnt be jumping like he is ENTITLED to the 2 points, maybe to the NBA he is entitled but not the players.. Collins or whoever did they job.. i wont call him a pussy but hey “hes got that big body for a reason”.. Its like that Gerald Wallace/Bynum shit, dont jump at people and expect them to slap your hands and give you a three point play..
I bet there was a good 20-30 hall of famers shaking their head at his post game comments, shit Jordan probably changed the channel.. sooooooffftttt..
and i didnt like Nate Robinson until last night.. Its about time somebody got into it with CP3.. in the words of our immortal negro poet Dave Chappelle, “dirty motherfucka”..
QQ: Really? Kobe just shed that bitchness from a few years ago, didn’t he? Come on, man He bitches more than almost anyone in the league and never gets in fights (though Childs put him in his place that one time). And Bron gets hammered more than anyone in the league. It gets a little old when every game he draws a near-flagrant just because people don’t want him to get that highlight. And how could you ever bring up the Wizards??? Bron ripped their fucking hearts out. There’s no use in getting thrown out of a game to prove a point. He proved his point the way any dominant player should.
I felt bad for Shaq back in the day and I feel bad for Lebron now. They are so strong that you have to foul hard just to have an effect. If you go for the ball then you have no chance at stopping the play. You have to hit old Shaq/Bron hard on the body to stop the ball from going into the hole. Can’t be much fun on either end, to tell the truth.
He proved his point, but not the way legends before him would. The Wizards were trying to fucking hurt him. They were playin dirty. They were goin for his head. But he was runnin away, man. Jordan wouldn’t do that. He would go to your face, whisper ‘Stop it motherfucker, or I will kill you next time your D-ing me up’, and get a T. He aint afraid of that shit. But what did Bron do? I remember one play when Haywood whacked his head hard, and Lebron stared him down after. Haywood reacted like he was gona fight (screamin, walking towards Bron). And what did Bron do? HE FUCKING WALKED AWAY. So here’s this guy who almost broke your neck, that instead of being apologetic, chose to be an asshole and be angry at you (see the irony), and you fucking walked away. You walked away. Even John Stockton wouldn’t take that shit.
I dunno. I think that there’s something to be said for keeping a cool head in these situations.
NOVA!!!! Almost threw it away, but pulled it out.
Imagine the scene if Fields had hit that 3/4 court shot…
KnicksFan84 says:
What is wrong with you Dime, how do you not have an article on Chris Paul vs Nate Robinson spat. That ish was crazy and might result in suspensions.
DIME I got to agree with KnicksFan. I def. came on here expecting you all to have some type of scoop or at least an article on the spat. Dang I am dissappointed.
No way Pitt should have been full court pressing. They should have set up at half court cause pimpin just dribbled through dudes like they were cones!
Not even 1 line or article DIME?!?!? Dang homey.
Pitt isn’t even a pressing team; that was the first press they’d run all game, and they paid for it. Just a bad decision.
@Austin…i’ll check it out…
See AB that is what I am thinking like why are they pressing. I mean I understand trying to pressure to make them had difficulty with the clock, but that was the worst defense in the final seconds of a game that I have seen in some time.
Good game. I was so wishin Fields hit that shot. That would have helped a playas brackets!
I don’t know. That was a pretty decent press. The guy receiving the pass had to come back to the ball, jump, and pass in the same movement. Then Scottie had to catch it, take a bump, then drive the lane (taking a foul that would have been called had it not been in the last minute of the game). Not to mention it kind of a tricky shot at the end.
Plus, they had a press going at LEAST on the last couple inbounds plays. Remember when they tried the home run pass, but the guy receiving the pass bobbled it out of bounds, then tried to spike the defender, but instead just gave up a transition bucket? The press was fine, but Villanova just got it to the right guy at the end.
In my opinion.