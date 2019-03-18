Getty Image

The full 2019 NCAA Tournament field has been set, as 68 teams prepare for the Big Dance. With the bracket in place, we know who each team will face in the first round as well as the path they’ll have to take to get to Minneapolis for the Final Four.

While many will be digging in over the next few days to pick their brackets and try to win their pool, there are plenty that will be enjoying the opportunity to wager on the many games coming our way next weekend and for the three weekends to follow. Some will head to Las Vegas for viewing and gambling, while others will do so at their local establishment, but even if you don’t plan on betting on games, checking out the betting odds can be useful.

Seeding can give you a bit of understanding of how close matchups may be, the oddsmakers projections are an even better way to determine how close teams truly are to each other. That won’t stop there from being blowouts and major upsets, but oddsmakers are very good at their jobs. If there’s a matchup that, seed-wise, looks to be not close but oddsmakers expect it to be, that could help lean you towards some upset picks in your pool.

Below, you’ll fine the spreads for the First Four games in Dayton on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as all of the first round matchups (excluding those that await the outcome of the First Four games), courtesy of BetOnline.