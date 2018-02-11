The NCAA Tournament Committee Released The Top Four Seeds As They Stand Now

#NCAA Tournament
02.11.18 4 weeks ago

Getty Image

The NCAA Tournament tips off in just over a month, and while there’s plenty of basketball left to play including conference tournaments, the committee has taken a cue from college football in releasing an early look at seeding in an effort to build excitement and create conversation.

On Sunday, the committee released its first batch of seedings, revealing the top 16 teams for the first four seeds to offer a look at who would be where if the tournament were to start today.

NCAA

