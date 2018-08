Want Nick Young’s ample swag to rub off on you? Heed the dating advice Swaggy P – the long-time beau of Iggy Azalea – offers in this (unintentionally?) amusing video courtesy of Forever 21.

Just get to mackin’. Simple as that.

It would probably help if you play for the Los Angeles Lakers, too.

(Video via Forever 21)

