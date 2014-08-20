Nene Compares Anthony Davis To Street Fighter’s Yogi “Dhalsim”

Wizards Brazilian big man Nene never struck us as a player prone to hyperbole. That’s what make his complimentary comments about Anthony Davis to NBA.com’s Steve Ashburner all the more flattering. When Nene compares you to an iconic Street Fighter character, you know you’ve made it.

During Aschburner’s interview he asks Nene about Ant’s dominating performance last Saturday in USA’s exhibition win over Nene’s Brazil squad.

Nene then compares The Brow to Dhalsim, a Togi-styled pacifist ironically featured as a main character in the Street Fighter video game series.

What, Nene was asked, did he think of Anthony Davis, the young New Orleans center who dominated (20 points, eight boards five rebounds) at both ends? “He looked like Dhalsim,” Nene said. Who? “Dhalsim. The street fighter. Like a cartoon. With both hands. He was catching everything. Yeah.”

Nene might be on to something…

(Thanks to Eye on Basketball’s James Herbert for bringing this to our attention)

Was this an apt comparison by Nene?

