A stretcher had to be brought out onto the floor in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night, as Thunder center Nerlens Noel suffered an apparent head injury during the team’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Noel went up to contest an attempted dunk by Andrew Wiggins, but the Wolves’ wing caught Noel in the face with his forearm.

The blow looked to knock Noel out, and the big man fell to the floor. To make matters wore, Noel’s head bounced off the floor, leading to him laying there for a few minutes while a stretcher was brought out. Here’s a video of the incident, viewer discretion is advised.