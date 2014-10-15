Nerlens Noel Jumps Passing Lane, Gets Steal, Leads Break For Easy Layup

#Philadelphia 76ers #Video
10.15.14 4 years ago

Players so tall aren’t supposed to move like Nerlens Noel. The Philadelphia 76ers’ prized rookie showed off his supreme blend of quickness, speed, and coordination against the New York Knicks last night as he jumped a passing lane, corralled the steal, and led the break before spinning and dishing to Jakarr Sampson for an easy layup.

Point God. Okay, maybe not.

Still, this is the type of play that makes you think Noel won’t only develop into one of the most valuable defenders in the league, but also become a viable individual scorer. He’s flashed an improving jumper and smooth jump-hook during preseason play, but it’s his potential ability to be a one- or two- dribble driver – coupled with Noel’s natural threat as pick-and-roll dive man, of course – that could make him an upper-echelon interior scorer.

And while that’s a long way off, it’s flashes of brilliance like this from Noel that should keep Sixers fans interested before they begin a slow, painful ascent to contention.

(GIF via r/nba user rahbee33)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Video
TAGSNERLENS NOELPHILADELPHIA 76ERSvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP