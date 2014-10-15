Nerlens Noel Jumps Passing Lane, Gets Steal, Leads Break For Easy Layup

Players so tall aren’t supposed to move like Nerlens Noel. The Philadelphia 76ers’ prized rookie showed off his supreme blend of quickness, speed, and coordination against the New York Knicks last night as he jumped a passing lane, corralled the steal, and led the break before spinning and dishing to Jakarr Sampson for an easy layup.

Point God. Okay, maybe not.

Still, this is the type of play that makes you think Noel won’t only develop into one of the most valuable defenders in the league, but also become a viable individual scorer. He’s flashed an improving jumper and smooth jump-hook during preseason play, but it’s his potential ability to be a one- or two- dribble driver – coupled with Noel’s natural threat as pick-and-roll dive man, of course – that could make him an upper-echelon interior scorer.

And while that’s a long way off, it’s flashes of brilliance like this from Noel that should keep Sixers fans interested before they begin a slow, painful ascent to contention.

(GIF via r/nba user rahbee33)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.