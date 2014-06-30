Report: Nets Considering Hollins, Jackson, Karl, Messina To Replace Kidd

The Brooklyn Nets have some of coaching’s biggest names lined up to replace Jason Kidd. According reports, Mikhail Prokhorov and company will likely choose from a group of distinguished coaches highlighted by Lionel Hollins and Mark Jackson.

George Karl and CSKA Moscow legend Ettore Messina are also being considered by the Nets, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein and Chris Broussard.

My man @Chris_Broussard reports Nets intend to give serious consideration Italian legend Ettore Messina in search to replace Jason Kidd — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 30, 2014

Lionel Hollins, George Karl and Mark Jackson also candidates in Brooklyn. And Messina … who has deep ties to Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 30, 2014

Hollins has been a rumored favorite for Brooklyn’s opening since news of Kidd’s imminent departure broke two days ago. Like Jackson and Karl, he’s a league veteran that boasts a well-established track record of NBA coaching success. Given the their roster of proven veterans, a coach of experienced ilk seems a logical choice for the Nets.

Messina is the most interesting candidate here. He’s a four-time champion and two-time Coach of the Year with Euroleague’s CSKA Moscow, the Russian power that Prokhorov backed financially in the mid-2000s. Messina stepped down as coach of CSKA after last season in hopes of landing another NBA job. He was an assistant to Mike Brown in the 2011-2012 season before returning overseas.

