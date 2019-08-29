Nets Forward Wilson Chandler Will Be Suspended 25 Games For PEDs

Getty Image

The Brooklyn Nets have high hopes for the future after adding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to a team that made a surprising playoff run a year ago. While Durant likely won’t play at all this season, they’re still expected to back up last year’s run with another playoff experience and will lean on their backcourt and wing rotation to get them there.

That is where the Nets’ strength lies, with Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Rodion Kurucs, Garrett Temple, and Taurean Prince. It’s a deep group, but they were hoping to lean on another veteran on the wing in Wilson Chandler for some guidance, but now will be without his services for much of the start of the season.

The NBA announced on Thursday that Chandler failed a drug test, testing positive for Ipamorelin, a banned substance, and will face a 25-game suspension under the NBA’s drug policy.