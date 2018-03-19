Getty Image

With 11 minutes to play on Sunday, Cincinnati appeared assured of a Sweet 16 berth as they held a 22-point lead over the Nevada Wolf Pack, thanks to suffocating defense and quality offensive play.

From there, Nevada ripped off a 32-8 run to close the game, erasing the 65-43 deficit and earning a stunning 75-73 victory to secure a trip to the Sweet 16. Cody Martin led the way for the Wolf Pack, scoring 25 points in the comeback effort, along with seven assists and six boards.

The Nevada basketball Twitter account summed up the game pretty well as the final buzzer sounded with Cincy unable to even get a shot at the rim to send it to overtime.