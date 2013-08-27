New Adidas Animated Ad Narrated By Dikembe Mutombo Details His Odyssey To The NBA

To help celebrate the re-release of the adidas Mutombo sneaker, the “House of Mutombo” video series combines animation detailing the journey Dikembe Mutombo undertook from Africa to â€” first Georgetown â€” and then the NBA with his own unmistakable narration.

The best part of “House of Mutombo” video series is the four-time Defensive Player of the Year’s thick accent as he’s narrating his own journey. The illustrations from Nathan McKee, animation by Jamal Qutub, and music from PJ Portlock certainly make the spot look and sound good. But while Mutombo’s accent is rife with comedic possibilities â€” who can forget the “Who wants to sex Mutombo” anecdote â€” his journey from a village in Kinshasa (the Democratic Republic of Congo) to America really is miraculous, doubly so when we get to hear Mutombo detail it in his own words.

