New Adidas Animated Ad Narrated By Dikembe Mutombo Details His Odyssey To The NBA

#Adidas #Video
08.26.13 5 years ago

To help celebrate the re-release of the adidas Mutombo sneaker, the “House of Mutombo” video series combines animation detailing the journey Dikembe Mutombo undertook from Africa to â€” first Georgetown â€” and then the NBA with his own unmistakable narration.

The best part of “House of Mutombo” video series is the four-time Defensive Player of the Year’s thick accent as he’s narrating his own journey. The illustrations from Nathan McKee, animation by Jamal Qutub, and music from PJ Portlock certainly make the spot look and sound good. But while Mutombo’s accent is rife with comedic possibilities â€” who can forget the “Who wants to sex Mutombo” anecdote â€” his journey from a village in Kinshasa (the Democratic Republic of Congo) to America really is miraculous, doubly so when we get to hear Mutombo detail it in his own words.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adidas#Video
TAGSadidasadidas MutomboDIKEMBE MUTOMBODimeMagvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP