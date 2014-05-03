New LeBron Commercial Introduces The Samsung “LeBron” App

Every season, LeBron shuts his social media game down to tune up for the playoffs. However, this year it won’t matter. Thanks to Samsung‘s new app called, yep, “LeBron”, you can follow his every move all spring. From his workouts to his kicks to his game-day meals to even his family time, follow James as he shoots for a third consecutive title.

We gave you the details on the app earlier this week. Now check out the ad.

