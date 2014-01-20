New NBA Commercial: “Dream BIG” With Chris Bosh

In honor of the MLK holiday and Black History Month, the NBA began a new campaign today with a commercial asking everyone to “Dream BIG” with Chris Bosh of the Miami Heat. The ad is airing today during four nationally televised games on ESPN, TNT and NBATV, and six games on NBA League Pass (10 games total).

When watching the games today, you’ll also notice every team wearing “Dream BIG” shooting shirts during the pregame. The shirt, seen below, was designed by Ray Allen and the league, and is meant to honor four prominent African-Americans: Martin Luther King, Jr., Frederick Douglas, Harriet Tubman and Bill Russell. It is currently available at the NBA Store Fifth Avenue in New York City.

