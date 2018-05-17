Getty Image

The New Orleans Pelicans put together an impressive run in 2018, reaching the second round of the NBA Playoffs despite the absence of DeMarcus Cousins. While the looming free agency of the uber-talented big man looms, the Pelicans are in great shape with Anthony Davis on the roster moving forward, though it must be noted that the roster has some weaknesses (and questionable contracts) to sift through in the coming days.

Even if Cousins returns in free agency (not a given), the Pelicans must address a wing situation that leaves plenty to be desired. The backcourt duo of Rajon Rondo and Jrue Holiday enjoyed some success but, ideally, Holiday would likely play full-time at point guard and only E’Twaun Moore was a thoroughly reliable wing option over the course of a full season. That leaves New Orleans seeking players who can defend and space the floor with reasonable size and, while that doesn’t separate them from the rest of the league, it won’t be easy given the team’s cap situation.

With that in mind, the Pelicans also aren’t exactly overflowing with capital in the 2018 NBA Draft, holding just one pick at No. 51 overall. Still, our mission in this space is to highlight what the team could do to improve its stock and, even if a few players likely won’t be available when New Orleans (finally) comes on the clock, here are a few realistic options that might be able to bolster the Pelicans in the near future.