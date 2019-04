Getty Image

The New Orleans Pelicans have made a decision on who will lead their front office going forward. David Griffin, the former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager who was the architect behind the team’s 2016 NBA championship, is reportedly in line to take over. The news of Griffin’s appointment comes via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

David Griffin is finalizing a deal to become the next President of Basketball Operations with the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 12, 2019

Pelicans and David Griffin have an agreement in principle, league sources tell ESPN. Griffin will take over the franchise and now oversee the trade process for Anthony Davis. https://t.co/67NmP35ow4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 12, 2019

It’s unclear what title Griffin will hold, because, well, the two sides haven’t agreed on that yet.