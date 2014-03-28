Paul George Gatorade “Fierce” Ad Premiere

A new Gatorade ad campaign for their latest flavor, “Fierce,” includes a crazy commercial starring Paul George. With the well-known Onyx chorus for “Slam” blaring in the background, George rushes past his opponent with some fierce liquid â€” reminding us of T-1000 â€” trailing behind him.

If there’s anyone that understands a “slam,” it’s Paul George, as he’s shown us time and again.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Gatorade)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.