Who The New York Knicks Should Target In The 2018 NBA Draft

#2018 NBA Draft #New York Knicks
06.15.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

One year ago, the Phil Jackson-led New York Knicks selected Frank Ntilikina with the No. 8 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. While that was not considered a “reach” by the general consensus, the overall feeling was that the young guard was cast by Jackson as a “triangle point guard.” Just days later, however, Jackson resigned his position and, while Ntilikina displayed flashes as a rookie, his future doesn’t appear to be in a lead guard role, but rather almost as a wing.

Fast-forward 12 months and the Knicks again have a top-10 selection and could be evaluating… point guards. It has to be noted that New York has other areas of relative need but, if the rumblings prove accurate that the front office sees Ntilikina as a supporting piece off the ball, the lottery selection could be used to snatch a theoretical lead ball-handler and creator.

Beyond that, the Knicks are still in a building pattern, especially when considering that Kristaps Porzingis isn’t currently healthy and the franchise is now led by David Fizdale on the bench. Regardless, the organization is scheduled to make two selections, No. 9 and No. 36, in the upcoming 2018 draft and both spots provide capital to add an asset that could be quite useful in the future.

Here are a few options for the Knicks (in alphabetical order) at either selection, should they choose to stay put and not pursue trade options elsewhere.

