Getty Image

The New York Knicks hold the No. 9 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft next month, which isn’t as high as they’d like to be picking, but in a draft that goes about nine players deep with talent that experts expect to be legitimate impact players at the next level, it could be worse.

New York has lots of needs, and can genuinely go for the best player available at that spot, given the only player on the roster that seems all but assured of his position in the future is Kristaps Porzingis. In the backcourt, there’s still hope last year’s first round pick Frank Ntilikina can become a starting caliber player, although they seem to think he’s more of a two-guard than a point at this juncture. Tim Hardaway Jr. has a big contract with three years left, but his presence shouldn’t prevent them from going after a wing if available.

All that said, New York finds itself apparently enamored with taking a point guard in this draft. Throughout the process, many mock drafts have projected the Knicks to be the landing spot for Alabama point guard Collin Sexton, but New York is hopeful that they can land one of the most dynamic (and polarizing) players in the draft.