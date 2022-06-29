nerlens noel
Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: The Knicks Clear Even More Space For Jalen Brunson By Trading Nerlens Noel And Alec Burks To The Pistons

by: Twitter

Over the last several weeks, the Jalen Brunson sweepstakes has heated up, with the Dallas Mavericks attempting to re-sign the talented guard and the New York Knicks doing very little to hide plans for a high-end free agent pursuit. In fact, it is now widely reported that the Knicks plan to tender a nine-figure offer to Brunson in free agency and, on Tuesday evening, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported news that furthers that belief. Wojnarowski indicates that the Knicks will send both Alec Burks and Nerlens to the Detroit Pistons expressly to create space for Brunson.

In addition to Noel and Burks heading to Detroit, the Knicks will reportedly attach a pair of second round draft picks and cash considerations to the Pistons to sweeten the deal.

Noel and Burks are both competent rotation options, making this deal more palatable for the Pistons. However, the clear impetus for New York is to shed the $9.24 million for Noel and $10 million for Burks. Detroit gets a couple of interesting future-facing assets in the deal, and the Pistons can also potentially flip either Noel, Burks or both as pseudo-expiring contracts with team options for the 2023-24 campaign.

With free agency set to officially begin on Thursday, June 30, the Knicks are now fully aligned to pursue Brunson. Given that Brunson is an unrestricted free agent, the Mavericks may be left with little resistance toward New York’s plan, particularly given all of the buzz as June winds down.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
Conan Gray Is One Of Pop’s Most Vulnerable Hitmakers
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Most Anticipated Indie Albums Of Summer 2022
by: Twitter
×