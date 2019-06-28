Getty Image

Ed. note: The following is an excerpt from the book We The Champs: The Toronto Raptors’ Historic Run to the 2019 NBA Title by Alex Wong and Sean Woodley.

The Des Moines Register’s 1985 Male Athlete of the Year in high school, Nick Nurse, a native of Carroll, Iowa, attended Northern Iowa and had a standout college career as a point guard of the team, setting a handful of school records for three-point shooting. Despite the accolades and records as a high school and college player, Nurse was never destined for the NBA, at least not as a player. He earned a B.A. in accounting at Northern Iowa and set his sights on joining the coaching ranks at a young age.

After serving as a student assistant coach at Northern Iowa, Nurse, still in his early 20’s at the time, received his first coaching offer: to be a player-coach for the Derby Storm of the British Basketball League. Considering his other options, including a more lucrative offer to play in Germany, he boarded a plane and headed overseas for a unique challenge.

In Derby, Nurse’s age and limited coaching experience made the transition a tad bit overwhelming. He was preparing to be both the team’s starting point guard and head coach. “I remember calling my high school and college coaches right away,” Nurse said. “I also went and got a whole bunch of videos and books and just started making practice plans.”